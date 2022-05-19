Tamannaah On Her Missteps In Hindi Film Industry: I Believed In Himmatwala As Much As I Believed In Baahubali

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France. At the French Riviera, the actress in her interaction with Anupama Chopra from Film Companion, talked about the missteps she took in the Hindi Film Industry.

Citing example of one of the flop films in her Bollywood career, Tamannaah said that she believed in Sajid Khan's Himmatwala as much as she did in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

The actress said, "I feel like the best and the worst decisions I have made in my film career, both I wasn't really planning on doing and I didn't know where that would go. Both seemed equally correct at that point. Like a film like Himmatwala, and I am very open if I don't like a film of my own. I'll say it. It didn't do what it should have done. I believed in it as much as I believed in Baahubali."

Tamaanaah further told Anupama that the beauty of being an actor is that one is constantly discovering and evolving as a person.

"But the one thing about those films is, I don't think I was prepared for either. But I learnt on the job and that's the beauty of being an actor that you are discovering constantly and you are evolving constantly. You are constantly evolving, I am not the same person who did Baahubali or the same person who did Himmatwala," the Entertainment actress said in her interview.

Himmatwala helmed by Sajid Khan, was a remake of Jeetendra-Sridevi's 1983 film by the same name. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahesh Manjrekar and Paresh Rawal, the slapstick comedy was panned by the critics and was a major box office disaster.