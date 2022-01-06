Tanishaa Mukerji Laughs Off Secret Wedding Rumours; Says 'I Am Not Breaking All The Hearts Yet'

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji who is currently holidaying in Goa, set several tongues wagging when she posted a picture of her feet with toes rings. She captioned it as, "Sand in my toes and the sea in my soul! Appreciating every moment I'm living! Started the new year wearing my #crochet top which I made! I taught myself a new skill in the lockdown and transformed all the restlessness of a restricted life into this beautiful creative energy!"

The picture sent fans into a tizzy as many started speculating that Tanishaa has secretly tied in knot. In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the Neal 'n' Nikki actress put all rumours to rest. She said that she was unaware of all the conjectures floating on the internet as she was in a no network area.

Tanishaa admitted that while marriage is indeed on her mind, she is yet to find her dream man. She further added that she will let the whole world know if and when she will tie the knot as she isn't a quiet person.

"Of course, everybody thinks about it. My dream wedding keeps changing till I find the dream man to get married," she quips, and adds, "I'm not breaking all the hearts yet. If and when I tie the knot, I will let the world know it. I'm not a quiet person. It'll (the wedding) be a fanfare," Mukherji told the tabloid.

On being asked if she is yet to find her dream man, Mukerji said, "The whole world knows that I'm single. There's no need to keep it ambiguous. And I'm happy being single."

Speaking about work, Tanishaa was last seen in Code Name Abdul.