Tanushree Dutta Claims She Is Being Harassed & Targeted By Bollywood Mafia; Says She'll Not Resort To Suicide

Actress Tanushree Dutta who is eyeing to make a comeback on screen, recently took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note in which she claimed that she is being harassed and targeted very badly by Bollywood mafia and the old political circuit of Maharashtra.

Tanushree claimed that her Bollywood project was sabotaged and that a maid was even planted in her house to spike her drinking water with medications and steroids. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress also alleged that the brakes of her vehicle were tampered twice to cause an accident.

Sharing a picture of herself in a red shimmery dress, Tanushree wrote, "I'm being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something!! First it was my bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications & steroids which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes tampered twice & accident. I barely escaped death & returned mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat."

Further, Tanushri wrote that despite the extreme physical and mental pressure, she will not resort to suicide for sure.

"I'm not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! Nor am I leaving & going anywhere. I'm here to stay & resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before! The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra (which still has influence here) and nefarious anti - national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I'm very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this??" the Dhol actress wrote in her post.

Tanushri wrote that a lot of people will try to dismiss her allegations and added that her 'discussing some topics' on Instagram had 'rubbed off some people the wrong way'. She also urged that President's rule or military rule should be established in Maharashtra as things are going out of hand.

In her previous post, Tanushri had claimed that some folks of Bollywood are losing their marbles due to age and stuff, and going on a rampage trying to destroy lives and careers over slight provocations. She had added that they need to relax a bit and stop projecting their core psychological issues onto others.

Tanushri Dutta in her earlier interviews, had hinted at making her Bollywood comeback and said that she is in talks with a few filmmakers.