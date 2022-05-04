Tanushree Dutta Shares Details About Her Accident On Her Way To Mahakal Temple; Says 'My Faith Isn't Blind'

Tanushree Dutta recently met with a road accident when she was on her way to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. The vehicle in which the actress was travelling had a brake failure and the latter escaped with just a few stitches.

Later, Tanushree took to her Instagram handle to share details about her accident and also shared a couple of pictures, including one which showed bruises on her leg. The rest featured her, clad in a maroon and white traditional outfit, posing inside the temple complex.

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne star captioned her pictures as, "Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..Freak accident on my way to temple...brake fail crash.. . Got away with just a few stitches...Jai Shree Mahakaal!"

She took to her Instagram stories and talked about how her 'faith' acted as a shield during that unfortunate incident.

Tanushree wrote, "My faith is not blind. It sees & feels & knows stuff. My faith is the rope I have whenever life feels like quicksand...Its a shield too in times like this.. Like In the moment of my crawl..even in that dreadful moment when I didn't know what is in future a still small voice in my heart spoke to me and said that I will be fine. I prayed for no broken bones...so no broken bones...People on the 2nd floor heard the crash..but no broken bones..I choose to live by faith...whatever happens happens for my best. It's OK.. I'm fine now..Tomorrow will be a better day."

The actor continued, "And I believe that nothing bad can ever happen on Sundays & Mondays...so if something happened it's probably good for me in some unfathomable way...Something great is about to manifest. Maybe I'm supposed to receive something awesome & God is just removing the bad stuff first...I'm excited for tomorrow...#enthucutlet." She added, "The heavy fat layer in my leg didn't let my bones break disc to impact. My diet change last few months...Fat ke hhi kuch fayde hai...cute lagne ke alawa (There's some advantage of fat other than looking cute)..."

In one of her stories, she even joked about her diet and weight and posted, "Hey Prabhu!! Ab toh bala tal gayee...can I pls come bk to my supermodel shape ki golgappa devi roop hi continue karoon (should I continue with my current form)?? Itna saare doodh aur ghee consume kiya hai pichle kuch months mein..bohut bakre bechare bhi kat gaye for my consumption..laga jaise mere andar bhi ek miniature peeth ki sthapna kar rahe ho aap vitamins ki what lagake..fitness toh ok hai but model shape ki swaha ho gayee...bhasm ho gaya mera size zero wala swag. Aur bhookh aisi ki maano black hole jaisa vaccum develop ho raha hai andar."

Tanushree further wrote that she has a 300-year-old connection with Mahakal and continued, "Can't remember fully but yeah aaj ki shraddha nahi hai (this is not today's faith)...in fact all my deities that I love & interact with I have ancient history with them that is beyond my current birth..."

She also shared a video in which she is seen entering the temple limping. She captioned it as, "Very first road accident of my whole life & it just made my resolve & faith stronger...very humbling experience too knowing that I'm perhaps not as invincible as I believe myself to be..."

Tanushree Dutta debuted in Bollywood with Emraan Hashmi-Sonu Sood starrer Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005 and went on to star in films like Chocolate, Dhol, Good Boy Bad Boy to name a few. Her last screen appearance was in the 2010 film Apartment.