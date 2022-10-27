Terence Lewis Responds To The Viral Video Of Him Touching Nora Fatehi Inappropriately: I Don’t Even Remember..

A few years ago, Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi were judging in an episode of the popular dance reality show, India's Best Dancer. At the time, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha graced the show along with his wife Poonam Sinha. Post the episode, a clip went viral where Terence was seen touching Nora Fatehi inappropriately. The choreographer was brutally trolled for his action then and is still criticised today. However, he finally told his side of the story today.

In a podcast with Maneish Paul, Terence addressed the controversy and explained the chain of events. He said that in the episode, Shatrughan Sinha came with his wife and the trio did a namaskar in respect. However, Geeta Kapoor felt that it wasn't enough and wanted to do something more. Nora and Terence just followed her directions when the inopportune action happened. He said, "I don't even remember if my hand touched her(Nora). I don't even know even if it is really touching."

Terence further said, "Two weeks before, Nora came on the show and asked me to dance with her....Why would I want to do something like this when there are four cameras around?" Lewis also talked about the trolling he received after the video went viral. He said, "I was told, 'This is too cheap, you can't do this.' I got abused in my DMs..." He said that some netizens even zoomed into the action and claimed it to be 'too real.' Terence said that he called Nora after seeing the clip and realized that the thing was getting out of hand as both of them were receiving calls regarding the situation.

This is not the first time that Terence Lewis talked about the video. Back in 2020, Terence claimed that the video was clearly morphed and the use of effects was clearly visible for any intelligent person to see through it. He said, "In today's times, there are memes made about every celebrity. It was a naughty memer at work, and I didn't care."