'Why Is She Walking Like Malaika?' Suhana Khan Trolled For Her Walk At The Archies Wrap-Up Bash

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her much-awaited acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, the Netflix film is directed by renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. It has been adapted from the famous American comic series Archies Comics.

While the live-action musical film is slated to release next year, the cast finally wrapped up its shoot recently. Taking to social media, Zoya announced the same and thanked the whole team.

THE ARCHIES WRAP UP BASH

Last night (December 20), a wrap-up bash for The Archies team was held in Mumbai which was attended by Suhana, Khushi, Agastya, Zoya, Delnaaz Irani, and the whole cast and crew.

Suhana and Khushi arrived for the party together. While SRK's darling daughter looked stunning in a red bodycon dress, Khushi opted for a black halter-neck short dress and was looking gorgeous.

Viral Bhayani, the popular paparazzi, posted the video of Suhana and Khushi posing together for the photographers on his official Instagram account. Take a look at it below:

SUHANA KHAN GETS TROLLED FOR HER WALK

While SRK's fans just can't stop gushing over Suhana's look in the video, a section of social media users have been trolling the star kid for her 'weird' walk. Some even compared it to Malaika Arora's viral 'duck walk'. Yes, you read that right!

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user compared Suhana to Malaika and wrote, "Malika Arora Part-2 Coming....(laughing emoji)."

Another social media user wrote, "Iski dress ko bhi log bhagwa color bta denge."

A third comment read, "Why she is walking like Malaika."

Here are the reactions:

Sadly, trolling culture has taken over social media and we are totally against it. We wonder how Suhana and her family would react to it. According to us, Suhana looked beautiful at the wrap-up bash. Don't you agree?

Coming back to The Archies, everyone is looking forward to the acting debuts of the star kids trio. Reportedly, it is set in a fictional town named Riverdale, in the Anglo-Indian community in India. It'll be released on OTT, however, the makers are yet to announce its premiere date.