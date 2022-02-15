The Fame Game: Sanjay Kapoor On Reunion With Madhuri Dixit: Relived So Many Fond Memories Of Our Time In 90s

As actor Sanjay Kapoor gears up for his upcoming Netflix show The Fame Game, he talks about reuniting with Madhuri Dixit Nene after a long time. Speaking about the same, Kapoor said that he enjoyed working with Dixit and it was his pleasure to reunite with her for a project after a long time.

He said, "Working with Madhuri has always been a pleasure and a delight. We have been a part of a blockbuster like Raja and getting back together for The Fame Game felt like it was just yesterday we were shooting for the former. While shooting the show we discussed and relived so many fond memories and stories of our time in the '90s and the chemistry between us just came naturally. The audience will see that too."

Sanjay who has worked with Madhuri in Raja and Mohabbat, further said that they didn't take much time to get back into the comfort zone with each other.

He further said that he must admit that Madhuri is as charming and talented as she was in the 90s.

"To share screen space with her has always been a highlight for me and I am certain that the audience will love our equation in this show as well," shared Sanjay.

In The Fame Game, Sanjay plays Madhuri's husband. The trailer follows the story of a superstar named Anamika Anand (played by Madhuri), and things get suspicious when she suddenly disappears one night.

It will start streaming on Netflix from February 25, 2022.