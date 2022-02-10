The Fame Game Trailer: Madhuri Dixit Starrer Revolves Around The Dark Side Of Stardom

The Madhuri Dixit starrer Netflix series The Fame Game has been in the buzz right since its inception. The first look of the series had grabbed several eyeballs and had made fans excited about the trailer of the same. It seems now that the wait is finally over and the makers have finally released the intriguing trailer of the show.

Talking about the same, The Fame Game shows the 'perfect' life of superstar Anamika Anand played by Madhuri Dixit. Fame, stardom, wealth and a loving family, she seems to have it all. One can also see a glimpse of her juggling the roles of a dutiful daughter, wife and mother along with her successful acting career.

However, the trailer soon takes a dark turn when Anamika disappears mysteriously. It is only then when her personal life is investigated, it is revealed that underneath the fame and success, there were several dark secrets. Her equation with her husband, children and seemingly lover played by Manav Kaul come under the scanner. By the looks of it, the show will trace the mysterious life journey of the superstar under the facade of a perfect canvas. Take a look at the trailer.

Needless to say, Madhuri Dixit steals the show with her intense performance. The actress looks stunning as well as fierce in the emotionally high scenes. The Hum Apke Hain Koun actress successfully manages to carry the show on her shoulders as the female protagonist. The performances of Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul also look impeccable in the same.

The Fame Game has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and will mark Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut. The show brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress shared the trailer on her social media handle and wrote, "Suna Tha, Stardom Ek Pal Mein Gayab Ho Sakti Hai Par Ek Superstar Hi Gayab Ho Jaye, Woh Kabhi Nahi Suna Tha. Apni "Perfect" Life Ki Kahani Batane Ra rahi Hai Anamika Anand Bahut Jald. Watch out for 'The Fame Game' series premiering on 25th February, only on Netflix."