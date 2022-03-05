The Great Indian Kitchen Hindi Remake: Angad Bedi To Reprise Suraj Venjaramoodu's Role?

Director Jeo Baby's 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen was well-received by the audience and the critics upon its release. Starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in leading roles, the film touted to be a powerful take on patriarchy, revolves around a woman who struggles to be a submissive wife as her husband and her in-laws expect her to be post marriage.

Recently it was announced that this film is also set to be remade in Hindi with Sanya Malhotra. The film will be helmed by Arati Kadav and bankrolled by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri. Now if the latest reports are to be believed, the makers have roped in Angad Bedi to reprise Suraj Venjaramoodu's role in the Hindi remake.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Angad will reprise the role played by Suraj Venjaramoodu in the original. Director Arati Kadav and the producers felt that Angad suits the part well, and the formalities were locked recently. The movie is expected to roll in May or June."

This will be the first time when Angad Bedi and Sanya Malhotra will be seen sharing screen space and we must say, the makers have pulled up quite an interesting coup.

Speaking about movies, Sanya Malhotra was recently seen in Shankar Raman's thriller Love Hostel co-starring Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey. Besides The Great Indian Kitchen, her upcoming projects are Rajkummar Rao's HIT: The First Case, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur and the Netflix film Kathal. Angad on the other hand, last starred in Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.