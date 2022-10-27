The Immortal Ashwatthama: Sara Ali Khan Not A Part Of Vicky Kaushal Starrer; Here’s why

It has been a while since there were reports that Sara Ali Khan will be sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal. The duo was said to share the screen for the first time in The Immortal Ashwatthama. Needless to say, Vicky and Sara's fans were on cloud nine to see this new pair in this Aditya Dhar's directorial. Although there were reports that the movie has been shelved, it is reported that Aditya is keen to revive the movie. However, there will be a change in the cast. Reportedly, Sara will no longer be a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Explaining the reason behind Sara's exit, a source told India Today, "After the film was indefinitely pushed and between revival, the script has been revised as well. While the earlier script demanded a young girl to be cast, Sara was on board. However, with the dates clashing and the change of role, it was no longer doable. The script in its current state needs a slightly older actress to be cast opposite Vicky. Hence, now the makers are looking at other options".

On the other hand, the source confirmed that Vicky will continue to be a part of the movie. It will be interesting to see who will play the female lead in The Immortal Ashwatthama. Meanwhile, Vicky and Sara will be seen sharing the screen in Laxman Utekar's directorial. As of now, Vicky is working on Meghna Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur. Based on the first Field of Marshal of India Sam Manekshaw, Sam Bahadur will feature Vicky in the titular role. The movie will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.