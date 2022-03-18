The Kashmir Files Actress Mrinal Kulkarni Reveals Mithun Chakraborty Wants To Act In A Marathi Film

The Kashmir Files has been breaking several records at the box office. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has already crossed Rs 100 Crore mark at the box office. It has to be noted that the film is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency.

The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Chinmay Mandlekar and others in key roles. Recently, the star cast of The Kashmir Files had appeared in the Marathi show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. In conversation with host Nilesh Sable, Mrinal Kulkarni disclosed some interesting stories behind her conversation with Mithun Chakraborty.

She revealed that Mithun Da wants to do a Marathi film. Mrinal Kulkarni said, "Mithun da speaks Marathi very nicely. He wants to do a Marathi film. Mithun da would often tell me that he has worked in most of the regional languages but never worked in Marathi and he wishes to work in a Marathi film now."

Talking about The Kashmir Files, the film is based on a serious topic, however, the cast and crew had a lot of fun while shooting for the film. While spilling the beans about the making, Mrinal said, "We had a lot of fun on set but there was always a serious atmosphere because it is a story of 1990 which happened just 20-25 years ago. We had the challenge of marking all the references and creating such a serious yet emotional situation on-screen. We also got goosebumps while shooting for a few scenes. We often say that we are global, we learn about what has happened outside India but what has happened in our country is what we really want to know."

Let us tell you, The Kashmir Files is now all set to give tough competition to the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey at the box office. Fans are eager to see which film will perform better at the BO.