The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Gets Nostalgic; Shares Picture Of His Ancestral House

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is super excited about the critical acclaim and the humongous response his latest release The Kashmir Files has been receiving across the country. Certainly, one of the most talked about and highly debated films of its time, the exodus drama has been performing supremely well at the box office, setting the cash registers ringing.

Taking to his social media recently, Vivek shared an interesting post revealing about his family background and what actually inspired him to make The Kashmir Files.

Posting a picture of his ancestral house, the filmmaker wrote, "This is our ancestral house where I grew up. We had nothing. Not even walls in our house. But my grandfather made us worship Saraswati and my father went on to become vice chancellor and translated all Kalidas and Vedas. It's because of Saraswati, I could make #TheKashmirFiles."

Despite many odds including non-holiday release, limited promotions, limited screen count and big competition from Radhe Shyam, The Kashmir Files has emerged a winner at the box office, earning Rs 15.05 crores on Day 4 i.e. Monday.

With huge critical acclaim, hard-hitting narrative and stupendous performances, The Kashmir Files is performing spectacularly well at the box-office.

Living up to its title, The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It's a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files', written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on 11th March, 2022.