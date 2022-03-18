The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Gets Y-Category Security Over Controversy Around The Film

According to reports, director Vivek Agnihotri whose latest film The Kashmir Files has stirred up a political controversy, has been provided with Y-category security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

A tweet by the news agency ANI read, "Film director Vivek Agnihotri has been given 'Y' category security with CRPF cover pan India: Government Sources."

Under the Y-category, the filmmaker will be given eight CRPF personnel, including one or two commandos, besides police personnel. As per the sources, the MHAs decision came after the security threat assessment of Agnihotri by Intelligence and other security agencies, stated a report in DNA.

Another report in Indian Express quoted a home ministry official as saying, "An assessment by the Intelligence Bureau has found that there is a threat to his life. Based on the inputs, Y-category security has been provided to him across the country."

Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files has been declared as tax-free in many states like Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, the Opposition called the film one-sided and too violent.

Speaking about its box office performance, The Kashmir Files is having a smashing run at the box office and has collected Rs 97.30 crore in seven days.

The movie helmed by Vivek Agnihotri revolves around the exodus of the Kashmir Pandit community in the Vally in 1990. The Kashmir Files feature Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Bhasha Sumbli, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar in pivotal roles.