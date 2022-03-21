The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Reacts After Ram Gopal Varma Says He Hates The Film In His Review

Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files has taken the nation by storm as it continues its record-breaking spree at the box office. Based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in 1990, the film opened to positive reviews from the critics and is receiving a great response from the audience as well.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who is known for his controversial opinions, recently came out in support of this film in his own style which grabbed several eyeballs. The Rangeela director captioned his review video as 'I Hate Kashmir Files' and shared it on his Twitter handle.

In the video, Varma is seen saying, "For the first time in my entire career, I am reviewing a film. I don't really review the film's subject or the controversial content, I want to review it as a filmmaker on how the film has been made." He praised Vivek Agnihotri's story-telling, the characters and Anupam Kher's performance in the movie.

The filmmaker also said, "The Kashmir Files released and broke every rule in the book. It doesn't have stars. There is no intention in the director to impress the audience which is what every filmmaker will be trying to do. He wants to impress."

Further, the Daud actor added that from now onwards, when any director or filmmaker plans any new film, 'they can't help but study and refer back to The Kashmir Files.'

"I hate Kashmir Files because it destroyed whatever I learned, whatever I thought was right and whatever I thought was in at multiple times. I can't go back and I can't reinvent myself and can't rethink now, 'Oh, this is how it should be made'. No, can't. So I hate Kashmir Files whether it is the director or acting style or it is the way the screenplay was made...I hate all of them because you guys made me and all of the filmmakers I would say lose our identity...I hate all the people associated with Kasmir files but I love Vivek Agnihotri for making this happen," the filmmaker concluded his video.

Ram Gopal Varma posted his review on his Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Don't take at face value that mainstream Bollywood, Tollywood, etc are ignoring the mega success of #kashmirifiles..The reality is they are taking it more SERIOUSLY than the AUDIENCES, but their SILENCE is because they are S**T SCARED ..Watch my REVIEW."

Don’t take at face value that mainstream Bollywood, Tollywood etc are ignoring the mega success of #kashmirifiles ..The reality is they are taking it more SERIOUSLY than the AUDIENCES , but their SILENCE is because they are SHIT SCARED ..Watch my REVIEW https://t.co/Er9ce8S9K3 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 19, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri who helmed The Kashmir Files, reacted to Ram Gopal Varma's review and replied, "You hate #TheKashmirFiles @RGVzoomin and that's why I love you."

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Bhasha Sumbli, Chinmay Mandlekar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.