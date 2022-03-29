The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Says He Owes A Lot To Varun Dhawan; 'He Is A Great Soul'

Director Vivek Agnihotri is currently basking in the success of his latest release The Kashmir Files which has turned out to be a big surprise at the box office. In is recent interview, the filmmaker looked back at his film journey and recalled how actor Varun Dhawan helped him when he was going through tough times in his life.

While speaking with radio jockey Siddharth Kannan, an emotional Vivek recalled Varun's help and described him as a 'great soul'. The filmmaker said that the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star helped him when nobody else reached out to him. Vivek further clarified that he is not praising Varun in the hope that he would do a film with him.

Vivek told Siddharth, "I love Varun. I owe a lot to Varun. And I don't want to speak on camera, it's between me and him. He helped me at a time when nobody in this world was helping me, and quietly. He is a great soul. I wish he, I don't know about stardom and all, I wish he always remains happy and very successful."

He further continued, "He is a great boy, I love him. I am not saying this because I want to do a film with him. My eyes are also getting moist, because he had helped me at a time when I couldn't have expected at all that a person like him would help me."

Earlier, Varun had taken to his Instagram stories to laud The Kashmir Files and written, "One of the most hard-hitting films ever made with incredible performances. Every technician has excelled. Anupam Kher deserves all the awards. @DarshanKumaar #pallavijoshi, #mithun sir and the director @vivekagnihotri," along a hands-folded emoticon and a bunch of thumbs-up emoticons.

He had also personally contacted The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar to praise his performance in the film. Speaking about the Anupam Kher-starrer, the movie has grossed Rs 250-crore worldwide.