The Kashmir Files Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Taran Adarsh

"#OneWordReview... #TheKashmirFiles: BRILLIANT. Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️½ #TheKashmirFiles is the most powerful film on #Kashmir and the genocide and exodus of #KashmiriPandits... Hard-hitting, blunt, brutally honest... JUST DON'T MISS IT.

Director #VivekRanjanAgnihotri takes a bold stand [asks uncomfortable questions], hits out at the political machinery [for shutting their eyes and ears] and recreates the massacre and brutality on screen [without whitewashing or suppressing the events]."

Rohit Jaiswal

"Review - #TheKashmirFiles Rating - 4.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 For Me The Kashmir Files has to be the most hard hitting film I have ever seen in my entire life, Watch it only if you have courage.... vivekagnihotri has made a Phenomenal film, his career best film... #TheKashmirFilesReview."

Shashank Shekhar Jha

"What a movie. Completely UNFILTERED. #TheKashmirFiles have hit me really hard. The smile on the pictures shows how happy and proud we're of vivekagnihotri and the entire team for making a movie on #KashmirGenocide. Finally someone dared to pick this inconvenient issue."

Joginder Tuteja

"This is truly unbelievable and way too emotional. Amazing to see the kind of impact that vivekagnihotri's #TheKashmirFiles has already started making! AnupamPKher #MithunChakraborty #DarshanKumar #PallaviJoshi."

Sumit Kadel

"#TheKashmirFiles - AnupamPKher performance as pushkar nath will send shivers down your spine, his career best act, whereas Darshan Kumar and number of artist did absolute justice to their character. Hats off to the makers to make a film on the blackest day in India."

Anand Ranganathan

"It is said, we have but one great idea, great book, great film, great role, inside of us; only one. Don't know if AnupamPKher would take this as a compliment or a slight, but in #TheKashmirFiles he has exhausted this boon. Would be impossible for him to better it. Pure genius."

Ajay Kumar

"#TheKashmirFiles - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ MOST BRUTAL CHAPTER OF INDEPENDENT INDIA - The MASS GENOCIDE OF KASHMIRI PANDITS manifested with UNFILTERED FACTS in this vivekagnihotri directorial. Every Indian must watch this masterpiece #TheKashmiriFiles Today."