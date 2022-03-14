The Kashmir Files Has Finally Found A Bollywood Superstar's Support!

Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files has taken the nation by storm. Ever since the film hit the theatres, it has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Netizens are lauding the film's director and star cast for their work and guess what? The film's box office collection has been awesome in its first weekend.

Amid all the anticipation around The Kashmir Files, superstar Akshay Kumar has come out in support of the film.

It all happened when Anupam Kher tweeted, "लोगों का प्यार, कश्मीरी हिंदुओं के आंसू, @vivekagnihotri का धैर्य/साहस, #TheKashmirFiles की पूरी टीम की मेहनत और सबसे ऊपर बाबा भोलेनाथ का आशीर्वाद।सच की जीत कभी ना कभी तो होनी थी! 32 साल बाद ही सही!🙏🙏#OmNamahShivaya #MassiveHit," and while reposting his tweet on his Twitter page, Akshay wrote, "Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe."

Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher

Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe. https://t.co/tCKmqh5aJG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2022

Netizens were elated to see Akshay coming out in support of The Kashmir Files, and thanked the superstar for the same.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, actress Kangana Ranaut too has lauded the team of The Kashmir Files for putting so much effort in the film and touching hearts of millions of people with their storytelling!

Recently, Kangana took to her Instagram page and wrote, "The Kashmir files has shattered box office, today's numbers will be unbelievable, much more than the entire budget of the film itself, the conscience of India is finally awakening. Vande Mataram."

Those who are unaware, The Kashmir Files is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi in key roles.