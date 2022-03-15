The Kashmir Files: Kangana Ranaut Lionises Vivek Agnihotri; Says He Washed Away All The Sins Of Bollywood

Yes, you read it right! Actress Kangana Ranaut who is impressed by the work of director Vivek Agnihotri, watched The Kashmir Files and shared a video on her Instagram page, wherein she sang praises of the film. The Queen actress not only praised the movie, but its director and star cast as well.

She captioned the video as, "Don't miss the most important film of the year #thekashmirfiles 🙏."

In the video, Kangana says that last night she watched The Kashmir Files along with her family, and she wants to thank Vivek Agnihotri and his entire team for making such an important film.

She further said that Agnihotri has made the entire nation proud by making a film like The Kashmir Files.

She said, "Aapke kayi dashki ke kiye huye humaare paap bhi do diye is film industry ke aur main sabki taraf se aapko bohot bohot dhanyawaad karti hoon (You washed away the sins of Bollywood and I thank you on behalf of everyone."

While speaking to paparazzi, Kangana also criticised Bollywood celebrities for staying tight-lipped about The Kashmir Files and urged them to watch the film and support it.

"Itni acchi film banaiyi hai. Yeh film itni kabile tarif hai ki sab industry waalo ko chupe huye hai abhi apne bilo m chuho ki tarah nikal k aana chahiye isko promote karna chahiye. Itni bakwas sari huyi filmein promote karte hai. Itni acchi filmo ko promote karna chahiye (They have made such a great film. This film is so brilliant that those in the industry who are hiding like rats in their holes should come out and promote the film. They keep on promoting such worthless films. They must promote such a good film)."