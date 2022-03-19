The Kashmir Files: ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans Raised By Two Men Amid Screening In Telangana’s Theatre (VIDEO)

Vivek Agnihotri's latest outing The Kashmir Files has been breaking several records at the box office. The film was released on March 11, 2022, in theatres, and in the first week itself, it has entered the 100-Crore club. Apart from getting love from the audience, the film is also getting criticised by a certain section of the audience for allegedly spreading 'propaganda' messages amongst people.

Amidst all, a worrisome incident recently took place in Telangana's Adilabad district, where two miscreants reportedly chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' while watching The Kashmir Files at the Natraj Theatre. Their actions indeed spoiled the atmosphere inside the theatres.

The video of the whole incident is going viral on social media. According to a report published in Republic, the theatre staff called the Police to control the situation, however, the miscreants managed to flee the spot. The cops are investigating the matter. The local police officer said, "We are verifying the matter. No formal complaint has been filled yet. It looks like few are intentionally trying to spoil the atmosphere and escalate tension."

Two people thrashed by crowd for chanting #PakistanZindabad during screening of #TheKashmirFiles at Natraj Theatre in #Adilabad, #Telangana.



Let us tell you, director Vivek Agnihotri is getting praised by people for showing the hard-hitting and painful stories of the Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their land in 1990. The Kashmir Files has not only received a positive response from critics and masses, but also Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during insurgency, The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar and others in key roles.