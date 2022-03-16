The Kashmir Files Screening Disrupted At Noida Multiplex Causes Chaos, Police Reveal AC Glitch Led To Halt

The Kashmir Files released earlier this month and has been basking in success at the box office and praise from fans and fellow filmmakers. Recently, even PM Narendra Modi praised the film for its story and the maker's conviction. However, in other news, a ruckus was caused during the film's screening as it was halted midway.

According to reports, police had to reach a theatre in Noida to pacify the audience after a huge ruckus was caused during the screening of Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files. The chaos was caused because the screening of the movie was briefly disrupted due to an alleged glitch in the central air conditioning.

Police officials revealed that the glitch in the central air conditioning system was fixed immediately by the mall management, and the screening of the film resumed soon. The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday (March 15, 2022).

Meanwhile, social media users alleged that the screening of the movie was halted deliberately by a multiplex official belonging to a minority community. However, Police officials have denied the allegations.

The multiplex is located within a shopping mall under Sector 39 Police Station limits. A police spokesperson reportedly said in a statement, "There was a problem with the AC system. It was a packed house and the weather was also a little warm yesterday (Tuesday). The audience was also excited about the new film. That resulted in the commotion."

The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is produced by Zee Studios.