The Love Anthem Of The Year ‘Kesariya’ From Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva Out Now!

All it took was few seconds of 'Kesariya’ to take social media by storm, and with the teaser audio from the track already ruling the reels, the most-awaited love anthem of the year, 'Kesariya’ from Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmāstra launches today, in association with Sony Music. Shot in the ghats of Varanasi, the track is one of the most-awaited songs of the year; sure to top the charts and be heard endlessly on loop owing to its soothing melody and stunning visuals. The song is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

As the audience waits for Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva with bated breath, every teaser, be it the song, the movie, or the latest concept video about 'The World of Astras’, justifies the hype around the movie.

Talking about the song which has garnered immense popularity with just a teaser, actor Ranbir Kapoor says, “The freshness of the song has resonated with the audience really well. I would like to thank the entire team for creating a song that has touched countless hearts and I am sure the audience will cherish the warm experience of the full song.”

Actress Alia Bhatt adds, “For me, Kesariya is a feeling that one experiences when they are happy and content with something. It was the first glimpse from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and it holds a special place for me and the entire crew. The song draws me in whenever I listen to it, and I’m sure that the song will touch the hearts of the audience.”

Director Ayan Mukerji says, “Working with Pritam Da, Arijit, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the entire team on Kesariya has been a momentous experience. Pritam Da always manages to save the best for me since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I am personally very excited about all the versions – Arijit Singh, Sid Sriram, Sanjith Hegde and Hesham Abdul Wahab have rendered it so beautifully and soulfully which shows across all versions.”

Ayan further adds, “We all love the sizzling chemistry of Ranbir and Alia in the song, which hints at the strong bond they share. Fans all around the world have celebrated Ranbir-Alia’s love through the teaser, and I am very sure, the full track will surpass everyone’s expectations.”

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the song, music director Pritam adds, “The song has so many layers of emotions that it was a real treat to compose. When the teaser went viral, I, Arijit, and Amitabh knew this was something memorable! The entire song is out now, and I hope that it reaches everyone’s top playlists.”

Singer Arijit Singh speaks on singing the track, “Kesariya marks an important milestone as a romantic song in the Indian Film Industry. Pritam da’s tunes and Amitabh’s lyrics have been ethereal to begin with. I just did my part and I see Ranbir and Alia create absolute magic with the song on screen. Kesariya will stay in people’s hearts for sure.”

Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya says, “The journey of Kesariya has been long & endearing. As a team we were touched by the overwhelming response on the teaser. I'm sure the audiences will embrace the song with as much warmth. This season the shade of love is Kesariya. Hum it, feel it, spread it.”

The romantic number has been sung in Hindi by none other than Arijit Singh, whose deep and soulful vocals breathe life into the melodious composition by the much-loved composer, instrumentalist, guitarist Pritam. With lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the team presents an ageless romantic track that puts a smile on your face as you see the lead cast, Ranbir-Alia, in the vibrant and colourful backdrop. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.