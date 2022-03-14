Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Aaranya Kaandam To Be Remade In Hindi

Here's some good news. A Hindi adaptation of Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Aaranya Kaandam is in pre-production. Producers Ramesh Taurani (Tips Industries) and Akshai Puri (12th Street Entertainment) have acquired exclusive rights to this neo-noir action thriller which starred Jackie Shroff, Jayashree and Ravi Krishna.

While other details remain under wraps, the project is to be helmed by Ajay Bahl known for his audacious directorial success 'Section 375'.

Aaranya Kaandam marked the beginning of a new chapter in Tamil cinema and garnered many accolades. The makers are confident that the adaptation will acquire the same cult status in Hindi cinema as the original film.

Aaranya Kaandam revolves around a day in the lives of the six protagonists, played by Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, Yasmin Ponnappa, Guru Somasundaram and Master Vasanth. The movie tells the tale of a mob boss who must deal with a disgruntled mistress and a vanishing bag of cocaine.