Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Aaranya Kaandam To Be Remade In Hindi

Here's
some
good
news.
A
Hindi
adaptation
of
Thiagarajan
Kumararaja's
Aaranya
Kaandam
is
in
pre-production.
Producers
Ramesh
Taurani
(Tips
Industries)
and
Akshai
Puri
(12th
Street
Entertainment)
have
acquired
exclusive
rights
to
this
neo-noir
action
thriller
which
starred
Jackie
Shroff,
Jayashree
and
Ravi
Krishna.
While
other
details
remain
under
wraps,
the
project
is
to
be
helmed
by
Ajay
Bahl
known
for
his
audacious
directorial
success
'Section
375'.
Aaranya
Kaandam
marked
the
beginning
of
a
new
chapter
in
Tamil
cinema
and
garnered
many
accolades.
The
makers
are
confident
that
the
adaptation
will
acquire
the
same
cult
status
in
Hindi
cinema
as
the
original
film.
Aaranya
Kaandam
revolves
around
a
day
in
the
lives
of
the
six
protagonists,
played
by
Jackie
Shroff,
Ravi
Krishna,
Sampath
Raj,
Yasmin
Ponnappa,
Guru
Somasundaram
and
Master
Vasanth.
The
movie
tells
the
tale
of
a
mob
boss
who
must
deal
with
a
disgruntled
mistress
and
a
vanishing
bag
of
cocaine.