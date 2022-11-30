‘He P**d In Front Of Her…’ When Salman Khan Allegedly Unzipped His Pants To Insult Female Critic

Salman Khan made his acting debut with the 1988 release Biwi Ho To Aisi and has come a long way in Bollywood. In 1989, he had his breakthrough with Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya and never looked back.

Ever since then, the actor has been a part of many successful films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun, Judwaa, Biwi No. 1, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, No Entry, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others.

In a career spanning over three decades, Salman went through many ups and downs. While he established himself among the most successful stars, his name also got indulged in many shocking controversies.

From the blackbuck poaching case to Aishwarya Rai blaming him for physical abuse, Salman made headlines mostly for the wrong reasons and we'll talk about another controversial incident related to him today.

While the superstar has always been an unpredictable person, his attitude towards journalists and media grabbed many eyeballs in the past too. Did you know that he allegedly unzipped his pants once in front of a female film critic just to take revenge on her? Yes, you read that right!

Reportedly, the incident took place over a decade ago, however, came to light only in 2016. According to a Koimoi report, the actor responded in a very strange way when a female reviewer panned his work in her reviews.

The critic went to interview him as his new film was about to be released, but after making her wait for hours, the actor allegedly did something very strange. The entire incident was shared on Twitter by a journalist named Sachin Kalbag, who was then the Resident Editor of The Hindu.

While he didn't mention Salman's name in his tweets, the Koimoi report claimed that his post hinted towards the actor who was in the news for the Chinkara poaching case back then.

Sachin wrote, "More than a decade ago, an independent, national award-winning film critic had gone to interview him. The film critic had panned a few films in which the said actor had a lead role or was one of the male leads. He held a grudge. But since a new movie was releasing, he had to give interviews. Unfortunately, it was with this critic. He had to avenge, though."

He added, "So first he made her wait for several hours in the hot sun and then asked her to sit on a set prop. She sat. Waited...Finally, he emerged. He told her, "Wait, I have to pee." He then went to a tree 5 ft away, unzipped his and peed in front of her..."

He further wrote, "That was the actor's "revenge" on a female film critic and reporter who had the "audacity" to not like his movies. The said film reporter and critic, rightly, walked off. Her editor supported her decision."

Take a look at the entire Twitter thread here:

In the comments too, many social media users guessed that the 'actor' mentioned in the Twitter thread is none other than Salman.

We can't say anything about the authenticity of this incident. However, if it's true, it should have been reported immediately.