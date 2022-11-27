Tiger 3: Salman Khan Confirms Reuniting With Revathy After 31 Years; To Play THIS Role In Action Thriller

Tiger 3 To Have An Intriguing Cast

Apart from Salman Khan, Tiger 3 will also feature Katrina Kaif in the lead who will be seen reprising her role of Zoya in the movie. Besides, Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the role of lead antagonist in the movie which marks his first collaboration with Salman and Katrina. On the other hand, Tiger 3 will mark Salman and Katrina's 7th collaboration after Partner, Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Yuvvraaj.

Revathy To Play A Key Role In Tiger 3

Interestingly, Revathy will also be seen playing a key role in the movie and will be reuniting with Salman after 31 years. They were last seen in their 1991 release Love. It is reported that the renowned actress will be seen stepping into Girish Karnad's shoes in Tiger 3. To recall, Girish Karnad played the role of Shenoy in previous two installments and passed away after shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai. Talking about her role, Revathy stated, "I am replacing Girishji as the RAW chief in Tiger 3". The news came into light after Revathy recently made an appearance on Bigg Boss 16 to promote her upcoming directorial Salaam Venky With Kajol.

Tiger 3 To Hit The Screens On Diwali 2023

Needless to say, Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited movies and there have been speculations about the release of the action thriller. To note, Tiger 3 is expected to hit the screens on Diwali next year and will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Salman Khan Is Working On Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Apart from Tiger 3, Salman is also working on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also starring Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hedge, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh, Venkatesh Daggubati etc, the movie will releasing on Eid next year.