Tiger 3 Teaser And Release Date Out: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Are Killing It With Their Stylish Avatars

Finally, the much awaited teaser of Maneesh Sharma's upcoming film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is out now and we just can't take our eyes off the leading stars. The duo looks extremely stylish and netizens are going gaga over the teaser.

Katrina and Salman shared the teaser on their social media handles and wrote, "Tiger & Zoya are back 🐅 AGAIN!! In cinemas on Eid 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. @beingsalmankhan #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3."

Yes, you read it right! The film's release date is out now and it is arriving in theatres on April 21, 2023.

While the teaser features Salman and Katrina, Emraan Hashmi fans were left disappointed, as they couldn't get to see the first look of the actor in the teaser.

Reacting to the teaser, a netizen wrote, "O Bhaiii!! Ishey kehte hain teaser. Aagg hai aagg.. Emraan bhai ka b look reveal karo pls."

Another netizen wrote, "Fantastic teaser... Salman Katrina will break all the records mashallah!!"

Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3 is the next chapter in the spy action-thriller franchise. While Salman and Katrina will reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya, Emraan will be seen as the antagonist. Having said that, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo in Tiger 3 as well.

How did you find the teaser of Tiger 3? Tell us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)