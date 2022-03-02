    For Quick Alerts
      Tiger Shroff Celebrates Birthday On The Sets Of Heropanti 2

      Tiger Shroff turns a year older today and well it is pretty special for him. He is trending on social media as his fans are showering love in the form of birthday wishes for him. But apart from that, there is no one more reason why it is a special birthday for him. The actor is having a working birthday on the sets of Heropanti 2 in Thailand.

      Tiger Shroff

      A source close to the actor reveals, "Tiger is having a working birthday this year in Thailand. He is all set to kickstart the last leg of the shoot for Heropanti 2 in Thailand and will be shooting for one of the biggest action sequences of the film. It is indeed a special birthday for him."

      While Tiger will be celebrating his birthday today, the actor has a few exciting films lined up for his fans and followers. He is all set to charm the audience with his upcoming movies. He will be next seen in Baaghi 2, Heropanti 2, Bade Miya Chote Miya and Ganapath.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 21:29 [IST]
      X