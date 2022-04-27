Tiger Shroff Explains How Heropanti 2 Is Different From Baaghi; 'It's Not Muddy & Dirty, Every Frame Is Slick'

Tiger Shroff made a smashing entry in the Hindi Film Industry with Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti in 2014. Eight years later, the action star is all set to grace the big screen with its sequel titled Heropanti 2. Over the years, Tiger has carved his own niche in the industry with his breathtaking action stunts and stunning dance moves in films.

The trailer of Heropanti 2 is also filled with gravity-defying action sequences. In his recent chat with a leading tabloid, the young actor talked about how his upcoming film is different from Baaghi franchise which is one of his popular action franchises.

Tiger told Mid-day, "The world of Heropanti 2 is different in terms of action. If Baaghi was raw and rustic, this is massy and set in a glossy world. It is not muddy and dirty; every frame is slick. It has the vibe of say, Mission: Impossible meets James Bond meets War".

The actor went on to say that he is quite happy with the image of an action star as he is giving his audience what they expect from him. He added, "I am following the formula that works for me. I am aware of what's working and what's not working in terms of my career."

In the same interview, he also talked about how he chooses his scripts. Tiger revealed, "Most of the time, I play a righteous [character]. I have people from young age groups following me. So, for me, it's important to keep kids in mind when I am choosing my scripts and characters. I don't want to [misguide] our future generation. I consider myself blessed that I have the responsibility as a lot of kids look up to me."

Heropanti 2, helmed by Ahmed Khan, stars Tiger Shroff as Babloo, a smart hacker who locks horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character Laila to put an end to cyber crime across the world. The film features Tara Sutaria as his leading lady.