Tiger Shroff Expresses Gratitude For The Massive Response To Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser

With a massive fandom to cater to, Tiger Shroff has always delivered something extraordinary when it comes to action or dance. The super talented actor never fails to amaze his fans with his swift action and dance moves. One such astonishing announcement which he made recently is about his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan where he will be seen sharing screen space with Khiladi Akshay Kumar.

With Bade Miya Chhote Miyan releasing on Christmas 2023, Tiger Shroff has blocked the 2 consecutive Christmas breaks, as Ganapath is also going to hit the theatres on Christmas 2022.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan First Look: Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Join Hands For Ali Abbas Zafar's Next

Recently, Tiger dropped an announcement video where he was seen performing an action sequence along with Akshay Kumar, as they announced the film. Today, the actor took to his social media to thank the audiences for all the love to the teaser.

Fans showered the love and excitement on social media as soon as they saw the announcement video. A fan writes - "When #TigerShroff says he’s dropping an announcement, it’s never disappointing #BMCM we still can’t get over this news. #TigerShroff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #2023". It says a lot about the expectation tiger fans have with him.

Yet another fan says, "What a cut this is...tiger shroff killing with his macho looks #TigerShroff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan @iTIGERSHORFF @honeybhagnani @poojafilms @akshaykumar". Tiger's glam look and stunning body is something his fans can die for, he is surely going to nail it all with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

"Wowww...this is bigger than expected...cant wait anymore...excited #TigerShroff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan @iTIGERSHORFF@honeybhagnani @poojafilms@akshaykumar" - a fan shares his excitement to see this wonder on screen as soon as possible.

It would be the first film of Tiger, which will be released in all languages, elevating him on the steps of becoming a Pan-India star. Moreover, Fans are extremely cheerful to see Tiger & Akshay bringing the action on the big screen.

Tiger Shroff Is All Set To Roar With These Exciting Line Ups This Festive Season

Tiger has some more big releases scheduled for this year. Heropanti 2 will be released on April 29, 2022. Whereas, Ganapath is said to get a release on December 23, 2022.