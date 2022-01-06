tiger-shroff-is-all-set-to-roar-with-these-exciting-line-ups-this-festive-season

Tiger Shroff seems to have so much to give to his fans in this upcoming festive season. Tiger's exciting lineups like Heropanti 2 & Ganapath are all set to capture the box office windows in this festive season.

Heropanti 2 is already becoming a talk of the town when makers have promised to have never seen before jaw-dropping action sequence in the film and recently released picture of Tiger where he is seeing flaunting his 6 pack-abs are a proof that the audience will have a lot to look upon.

Similarly, the audience has seen a whole new avatar of Tiger in the first teaser of Ganapath. Moreover, the dialogue in the teaser where tiger is seen delivering a full-on mumbaiya-Hindi accent saying "ki apun ka doh baap hai - God and janta", is something that guarantees full-on Bollywood entertainment.

Usually, the festive season is captured by the Khans and other superstars. But this time Tiger is all set to make a blast with his much-awaited Heropanti 2 and Ganapath, whose teaser and trailers have already created the hype in the audience.

Moreover, it seems like he is probably the only one among the other young actors of the industry to have two big-ticket films lined up for the festive season of 2022.

Directed by Ahmad Khan, Heropanti 2 will be released on April 29, 2022. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The audience will see Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Tara Sutaria in the main role.

Whereas, Vikas Bahl's, Ganapath is said to get a release on December 23, 2022. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The film will have Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon in the lead role.