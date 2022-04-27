Tiger Shroff Joins The Clan Of KGF 2 & RRR For Advance Openings

India's youngest and most successful action star, Tiger Shroff is all set to take you on an adrenaline-filled trip with Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2. The advance bookings for the film have been off the charts, close to the tune of 3 crores in ticket sales, and the trade credit it to the Heropanti 2's larger-than-life visuals, never-seen-before action, some great music and dancing, an interesting storyline, and overall mass appeal.

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, Sajid Nadiadwala & Tiger Shroff are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2 and the newest trailer from the film proved to audiences that they are keeping to their promise!

Going by the buzz surrounding the film and the ever-mounting anticipation the action entertainer's latest trailer and songs have been creating, Heropanti 2 is looking at a great opening weekend as per trade reports.

Interestingly, as the industry emerges from the pandemic situation, only big canvas films like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF 2 have been doing well, and Heropanti 2 has the visuals to match them.

The newest trailer from Heropanti 2 has also piqued curiosity with several commenting about how it looks like a masala entertainer and one that appeals to a Pan-India audience and not just a niche market. Another crowd-puller is the fact that Tiger Shroff also has a huge fan following among children and youth, who look up to him as an icon.

Going by the early numbers, we may just be looking at the biggest opening day for a Bollywood film in recent times with Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 which releases in theatres nationwide on 29th April 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.