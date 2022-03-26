Tiger Shroff On Heropanti 2's Box Office Clash With Ajay's Runway 34: Both The Films Can Flourish Together

This Eid (April 29) marks a special day for all Tiger Shroff fans as the actor's much anticipated movie Heropanti 2 hits the big screens. Interestingly on the same time, Ajay Devgn's upcoming directorial Runway 34 which features him and megastar Amitabh Bachchan is also set to arrive in cinema halls on the same day.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Tiger opened up on his film Heropanti 2 locking horns with Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34. He said that both the films can thrive together and added that there is no comparison between him and major superstars like Big B and Ajay.

The news portal quoted Tiger as saying, "I can't compare to such major superstars like Ajay sir and Amitabh Bachchan sir. I have way too much respect and fan to be spoken about in the same breath as them. With a date like Eid, both films can flourish together. People can see our film on Eid and Runway 34 on Basi Eid or vice versa."

He was further all praise for Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 and added, "It is looking fantastic and I am looking forward to seeing it too."

Speaking about Heropanti 2, the film marks Tiger Shroff's return as Babloo on screen. It revolves around Tiger's character who sets out to nab the cyber crime mastermind Laila, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn's thriller Runway 34 is reportedly based on the story of the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight which had a narrow escape after facing turbulence. Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Boman Irani also play pivotal roles in the film.