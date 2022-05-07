Tiger Shroff On Rambo: It Is Going To Be Very Different From Everything That I Have Done Before

Tiger Shroff had left fans excited when he had announced that he is teaming up with Rohit Dhawan for Rambo which is the Hindi adaptation of Sylvester Stallone's Hollywood cult classic. The action flick will be bankrolled by Siddharth Anand.

Tiger in his recent interaction with indiatoday.in, talked about this much anticipated flick. The actor said that he is looking forward to Ramvo which has been in the making for a very long time.

"I am also looking forward to working with Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand. With Sid, I have an equation through War, so looking forward to working with that team again," the news portal quoted him as saying.

On being asked what the audience can expect from this flick, Tiger added, "Though it's too early to talk about it right now, one thing is for sure. It is going to be very different from everything that I have done before. I know it's very hard to believe but you will see something soon enough and know why I am saying this."

If reports are to be believed, Tiger Shroff-starrer Rambo will go on floors by the end of this year. One hears that Tiger and director Rohit Dhawan will be prepping for four to five months before the movie hits the shooting floor.

Speaking about films, Tiger's last release Heropanti 2 turned out to be a major box office disappointment. It was also panned by the critics and the audience alike. When it comes to his upcoming projects, besides Rambo, Tiger also has Vikas Bahl's Ganpath alongside Kriti Sanon and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar.