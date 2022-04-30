Tiger Shroff On Social Media & Trolls: I Find It Very Entertaining And Amusing

Irrespective of the fact whether celebrities are active on social media or not, they often become the target of trolls. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, while speaking about emergence of social media and trolls, Tiger Shroff said that he would be lying if he says that trolls do not affect him, but he is also very thankful to social media because it connects him with his fans.

"But at the same time, I find it very entertaining and amusing and there's so much to learn from and take back from social media. It's a blessing in a way, in that we get access to interact with so many people, and we get to know what the current flavour and the current vibe is," said Tiger while speaking to Pinkvilla.

Tiger has 34.5 million followers and several fan clubs on Instagram. He is indeed one of the most followed actors of Bollywood.

In the same interview, Tiger's Heropanti 2 co-star Tara Sutaria also shared her view on social media and said that she has a lot of catching up to do.

Tara said that her social media game is not as good as Tiger, and she still doesn't know how to make Reels. She further said that she is trying to be better, and she does enjoy interacting with so many people, but she is more of a personal message kind of person.

"I would DM my fan pages rather than talk to them in the open, because I feel like it's more of a personal connection. I follow tons and tons of pages," said the actress.

Tara went on to add that she enjoys social media in a limited capacity.

While speaking about trolls, she said, "When it comes to trolls, I fortunately so far haven't really been trolled very much. But just yesterday I read something that wasn't very pleasant about myself, which after a couple of years actually I got a bit offended."