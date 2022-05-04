Tiger Shroff Opens Up On The Prep He's Undertaking For His Next, Read On!

Rightly
hailed
as
the
'Action
star'
of
the
industry,
Tiger
Shroff
is
currently
gearing
up
for
3
action
films,
which
require
to
get
him
in
a
certain
physicality.
Speaking
about
it,
Tiger
shares,
"I'm
currently
preparing
for
a
very
challenging
and
interesting
schedule
planned
for
Ganapath.
It
needs
me
to
get
into
a
certain
kind
of
physicality,
for
which
I'm
currently
training."
He
further
adds,
"Post
that,
we
get
into
the
prep
for
Rambo,
which
is
very
different
from
what
is
being
done
in
Ganapath.
And
then,
I
will
get
into
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
with
Akshay
sir,
and
I'm
really
looking
forward
to
it."
Tiger
Shroff
is
all
set
to
charm
the
audience
with
his
upcoming
movies.
Known
for
his
charming
smile
and
amazing
dance
moves,
Tiger
has
a
great
fan
following.
From
being
directed
by
famous
filmmakers
to
performing
in
music
videos
for
well-known
production
houses,
Tiger
has
been
doing
it
all.
He
will
be
next
seen
in,
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan',
'Rambo'
and
'Ganapath'.