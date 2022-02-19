Tiger Shroff To Launch His First Punjabi-English Single ‘Poori Gal Baat’ Soon

In 2020, when the whole world was put under lockdown and with limited resources, the multi-talented star Tiger Shroff for the first time unleashed the singer in him with the track 'Unbelievable'. His fans were taken by surprise and in a short span the song hit the billboard charts.

Taking the audience and his fans by surprise once again, Tiger recently shared the first look of his first Punjabi-English single titled 'Poori Gal Baat' on his social media with the caption: "Definitely one of the most challenging things I've attempted. Can't say a word of it but tried singing. My first Punjabi/English single #PooriGalBaat coming soon ❤️🎤"

While the first look only has Tiger's voiceover as a singer, it has built huge anticipation amongst his millions of fans wanting more from their favourite actor.

After treating the audiences with the massive hit 'Unbelievable', the actor debuted on Twitter with yet another track titled 'Casanova'. While 'Unbelievable' had crossed over 22 M views on Youtube and made it to the Billboard charts, 'Casanova' also broke the internet during the time of its launch. The superstar becomes the only actor to have had such a successful feat in the singing space.

Ever since Tiger came on the big screen, his fans have showered him with immense love, his washboard abs, fabulous dance and musical tones make him multi-faceted. On the work front, he is working on 3 films including Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2.