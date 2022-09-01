Tiger Shroff Was Heartbroken After Heropanti 2 Flopped; Did A Lot Of 'Failure Eating'

Tiger Shroff's last release, Heropanti 2 was panned by the critics and was a disaster at the box office. Recently, when the actor made an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7 with his Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon, he opened up on how he dealt with the film's failure.

During the episode, the host Karan Johar asked Tiger about the recent setback without mentioning the film's name and revealed that when he met Tiger, he was very sad.

Hearing this, the War star added, "I was heartbroken. I was depressed. I'm just a very extreme person, I wouldn't say I sacrificed a lot because I like what I do, and I don't have a social life and too many friends." Karan then went on to reveal that Tiger did a lot of eating to which the latter agreed and shared, "I'm an emotional eater."

Tiger's co-partner on the couch, Kriti was surprised to hear this and said that it didn't show during their Ganapath shooting and that he 'masks it' really well.

Further, during the conversation, Tiger said that he gets his validation through box office numbers and not adulations.

"I'm even hungrier right now. I'm not the type to get adulation-like great work, look at how well he has done. For me, my validation is the box office. I live for those whistles and all when I land, and I am about to save the day," Tiger said on the show.

Further, when Karan Johar referred to Kartik Aaryan's success with his last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tiger said that he was definitely inspired, but not competitive.

With respect to films, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming film, Ganapath alongsode Kriti Sanon.