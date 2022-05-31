Aamir Khan Has A Fan In The Original Laal Singh Chaddha - Hollywood Star Tom Hanks, Who Has Watched 3 Idiots!

Did you know that iconic Hollywood actor, who played the titular character of Forrest Gump in the 1994 Oscar Award-winning movie (of which Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake) is a fan of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan? While Aamir and Hanks' looks have always been compared for their striking resemblance and choice of roles, one was surprised when Aamir revealed that the Hollywood star has watched his 2009 cult film 3 Idiots, not once but thrice! Here's the full story.

It so happened that before the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was aired on television for the first time during the finale of the 2022 IPL (Indian Premier League), Aamir Khan showed the trailer to the media at a special preview held in Mumbai on May 28, where Filmibeat was present. The actor-filmmaker was in his spirits and shook hands with each media person before the screening of the trailer and opened up about the process of making Laal Singh Chaddha.

When Aamir Khan, Tom Hanks And Steven Spielberg Were In A Tent Together!

Aamir got talking about how he struggled for 10 years to get the rights of Forrest Gump from celebrated filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his mentee Robert Zemeckis. He also talked about his meeting with Tom Hanks for the same. To which, Filmibeat asked Aamir whether Tom thought he was his twin. The two actors' resemblance, especially in their youth, is legendary. "People say that I look like him," Aamir had earlier revealed to this reporter in 2019.

On this occasion though, Aamir evaded the question and instead had Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan reveal how Spielberg introduced Aamir as the 'James Cameron of India' to Hanks. (Now, we know how Cameron is a maverick filmmaker and breaks his own records.)

So, the three geniuses were in a tent on the sets of the Spielberg film Bridge of Spies, when this happened. Tom Hanks in turn said that he knew Aamir Khan very well and had, in fact, watched his film 3 idiots three times!

3 idiots is a blockbuster Aamir Khan film based on Chetan Bhagat's book Five Point Someone. Clearly, Aamir needed no intrduction as the James Cameron of India but as himself.

Well, that's some nice trivia there, from Forrest Gump to Laal Singh Chaddha. That these three geniuses were in an intimate gathering together is in itself a big thing, and even Advait joked that he must have done something good in life to be there with them.

Interestingly, a rough cut of the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer was earlier shown to select media on Aamir Khan's birthday on March 14 in similar fashion, with the media's mobilephones deposited outside to avoid a leak. This combination of secrecy and openness is something which the entertainment media and Aamir's fans are well aware of.

But it's these fans and the media that Aamir really needs right now to make a success of Laal Singh Chaddha, his latest labour of love. If this film tanks, just like the other Khans, Aamir is going to have to rethink his career strategy. If it works, it will be a revival of the box office and especially of Bollywood films, which has been struggling in the pandemic to deliver results vis-à-vis Telugu films in the Hindi belt.

Laal Singh Chaddha releases on August 11, 2022 in theatres.