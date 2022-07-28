Top Josh Bangla Creators Attend Music Launch Of Klikk's Upcoming Web Series Johny Bonny

Josh, India's top leading app, has struck a chord with the audience with its engaging viral content available in multiple languages and genres. Right from its inception, the homegrown app has been smashing it out of the park with its clutter-breaking videos.

From being the perfect platform for budding talents in making their dreams come true to collaborating with some of the biggest brands in the country, the homegrown app has been winning hearts with its novel concepts. Besides all these amazing stuff, Josh also makes sure to drop surprises for its content creators.

Recently, top two Josh creators from the Bangla community got an opportunity to attend the music launch of Klikk's upcoming web series, Johny Bonny. The names of the two lucky winners who bagged this golden chance are as follows-

1. Manas

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/7c684eb6-a3a2-47a0-ace9-3cffd8b59c3c?u=0xd62361470b08cd6a

2. Samraggi

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/084e5e68-1860-4162-bb46-7dacc7384dfe?u=0xd62361470b08cd6a

The music launch event was held at Five Mad Men Pub in Kolkata on July 19. The attendees got a chance to interact with the lead cast of the series- Swastika Dutta and Debashish Mondal, and even clicked pictures with them. The band members of Akib Havat Project made the evening even more memorable by performing a plethora of songs including the title track of the series. At the end of the day, everybody returned home with lots of happy memories.

Watch the trailer of Johny Bonny- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpLoE9pDJUc

Want to be a part of such musical extravaganza? Then, what are you folks waiting for? Be a part of the Josh family right away.