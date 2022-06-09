Top Josh Bangla Creators Attend The Premiere Of Srabanti Chatterjee's Bhoy Peona

Josh, India's leading short video app has garnered a solid fanbase with its rich and engaging content belonging to diverse languages and genres. The pool of talent available on this platform has raised the bar when it comes to content creation space. From collaborating with some of the biggest brands in the country to treating its creators with entertaining surprises, Josh ticks all the boxes which makes it the numero uno app.

Recently this 'desi' app hosted a challenge on the popular song 'Happy Hoe Ja' from the Bengali horror film Bhoy Peone which features Srabanti Chatterjee and Om Sahani in leading roles. The activity was executed in collaboration with the audio app Saregama and Big Screen Production who bankrolled the film.

The winners of this challenge had a starry surprise in store for them. Top 13 Bangla creators got the opportunity to attend the premiere of Bhoy Peone and enjoy a meet-and-greet session with the film's lead pair Srabanti Chatterjee and Om Sahani.

The creators enjoyed a special screening of Bhoy Peone at Priya Cinema in Kolkata. From clicking selfies and pictures with Srabanti who is also known as the Bengal Crush to interacting with the film's hero Om Sahani, the winners had the time of their lives.

The names of the top 13 Bangla creators who got this golden chance are as follows-

Rahul Mondal

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/6c7350a8-2c5f-4cbc-8ce7-709c1f4ff47d

Monojit

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/51d2a0d0-8d7b-49c2-a079-0ee3037e65f4

Sudrisha Dutta

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/a7e254fb-ef93-4017-b951-5fcf5ea8267c

Sayani Pradhan

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/b68b058d-6aa5-420f-81fe-bc3ea44aa843

Anindita Kar

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/848ad132-434a-485e-b7d0-fcd5c2f008d3

Piyali Goswami (Piu)

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/11848067-d25b-40ac-ac9f-48de621afa21

Surabhi Bainik

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/92992651-3426-4402-bf66-7ab201a8bb5c

Ariyanth Mukherjee

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/ecbb8b94-a19f-4ac7-814b-71e2da1a35a2

Ananya Ghatak

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/e22f09a7-b071-4bc2-a5db-da92c53656d7

Sreejita Sarkar Saha

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/73aa5289-1beb-49cc-981b-081394066dd8

Avik Chakraborty

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/beb0c0a7-b0a1-4893-af7c-aa8d4302d798

Anushri Majumder

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/5256ca1e-aa2d-4b9c-94b9-5771bea86483

