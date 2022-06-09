    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Top Josh Bangla Creators Attend The Premiere Of Srabanti Chatterjee's Bhoy Peona

      By
      |

      Josh, India's leading short video app has garnered a solid fanbase with its rich and engaging content belonging to diverse languages and genres. The pool of talent available on this platform has raised the bar when it comes to content creation space. From collaborating with some of the biggest brands in the country to treating its creators with entertaining surprises, Josh ticks all the boxes which makes it the numero uno app.

      bengali

      Recently this 'desi' app hosted a challenge on the popular song 'Happy Hoe Ja' from the Bengali horror film Bhoy Peone which features Srabanti Chatterjee and Om Sahani in leading roles. The activity was executed in collaboration with the audio app Saregama and Big Screen Production who bankrolled the film.

      The winners of this challenge had a starry surprise in store for them. Top 13 Bangla creators got the opportunity to attend the premiere of Bhoy Peone and enjoy a meet-and-greet session with the film's lead pair Srabanti Chatterjee and Om Sahani.

      bengali2

      The creators enjoyed a special screening of Bhoy Peone at Priya Cinema in Kolkata. From clicking selfies and pictures with Srabanti who is also known as the Bengal Crush to interacting with the film's hero Om Sahani, the winners had the time of their lives.

      The names of the top 13 Bangla creators who got this golden chance are as follows-

      Rahul Mondal

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/6c7350a8-2c5f-4cbc-8ce7-709c1f4ff47d

      Monojit

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/51d2a0d0-8d7b-49c2-a079-0ee3037e65f4

      Sudrisha Dutta

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/a7e254fb-ef93-4017-b951-5fcf5ea8267c

      Sayani Pradhan

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/b68b058d-6aa5-420f-81fe-bc3ea44aa843

      Anindita Kar

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/848ad132-434a-485e-b7d0-fcd5c2f008d3

      Piyali Goswami (Piu)

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/11848067-d25b-40ac-ac9f-48de621afa21

      Surabhi Bainik

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/92992651-3426-4402-bf66-7ab201a8bb5c

      Ariyanth Mukherjee

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/ecbb8b94-a19f-4ac7-814b-71e2da1a35a2

      Ananya Ghatak

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/e22f09a7-b071-4bc2-a5db-da92c53656d7

      Sreejita Sarkar Saha

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/73aa5289-1beb-49cc-981b-081394066dd8

      Avik Chakraborty

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/beb0c0a7-b0a1-4893-af7c-aa8d4302d798

      Anushri Majumder

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/5256ca1e-aa2d-4b9c-94b9-5771bea86483

      bengalio

      Wish to be a part of such smashing surprises? Then, join Josh app right now. It's just a click away!

      Comments
      IIFA Promotion
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X