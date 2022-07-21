Top Josh Bangla Creators Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet With Singer-Composer Anupam Roy

Josh, India's short video app has been winning hearts with its viral, engaging content in multiple languages and genres. From joining hands with some of the biggest brands in the country to being the prefect platform for budding talents to put their best creative foot forward and showcase their skills to the world, the homegrown app has given everyone enough reasons to love this app.

Along with a place to create their own cool content, Josh also treats its audience with some smashing surprises.

Recently, Josh hosted a challenge titled #Darun for singer-composer Anupam Roy's latest song, 'Darun.' The event was organised in collaboration with Saregama Bengali. Top 10 Bangla creators got an opportunity to meet the legendary Bangla singer, copywriter and composer Anupam Roy.

https://share.myjosh.in/challenge/5b7454bc-a704-4901-93c6-9e12f4203556?u=0xd62361470b08cd6a

The names of the lucky winners are as follows-

Chaitali

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/76c8f919-694d-4897-913c-6eaaa19976d4

Pallavi

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/2c97bd41-7db4-44be-83c9-86a5e7a44a5f

Piyali Goswami

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/11848067-d25b-40ac-ac9f-48de621afa21

Subhodeep

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/27ce4e9c-f327-492e-a4c9-7066f2f7171b

Manomita

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/256c36d2-72ec-4efd-815e-fe57802e7a16

Soumita Das

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/e3b6da90-14f3-4051-b586-7ae311144dd7

Manisha

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/caf25d30-0cf6-4824-afe4-31dd8e64bfeb

Sujoy

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/82a4c7fa-e78f-4ae2-8a27-b49beb93b56d

Surabhi

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/92992651-3426-4402-bf66-7ab201a8bb5c

Aniket

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/cbfc976c-978d-4d0b-8dc0-6e2fad1143e3

The celebrity meet-and-greet took place at Motherland Cafe in Park Street, Kolkata on July 19. The attendees indulged in a candid chat with the artist wherein the latter opened up on his musical journey and his experience of shooting the song. Roy even crooned a few lines from his latest song, 'Darun'. Later, he posed with every creator and wished them luck. He also watched their videos and lauded them. The Josh creators walked back home with happy faces and unforgettable memories.

