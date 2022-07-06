    For Quick Alerts
      Top Josh Bangla Creators Meet The Star Cast Of Srijit Mukherji's Web Series Feludar Goyendagiri

      Josh, India's leading short video app has been setting new benchmarks in the content creation space with its novel ideas. It caters to different tastes of the audience with its engaging content in different languages and genres. Besides this, the app is also the perfect platform for budding talents to let their creative juices flow and make a mark for themselves.

      Another reason why Josh has emerged as everyone's favourite within a short span of time is because of hosting amazing challenges and contests that give them a chance to meet some of their favourite celebrities.

      Recently, five Josh creators from the Bangla community got an opportunity to enjoy a meet and greet session with the star cast of Srijit Mukherji's popular web series Feludar Goyendagiri.

      The names of the five Josh Bangla creators who got this golden chance are as follows-

      1. Papai

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/9b944864-57f0-42fa-9414-ead603ab05a4

      2. Deepanjan

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/f9e69898-db03-4c8b-86d5-b18ae07ed73a

      3. Subu Bose

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/27ce4e9c-f327-492e-a4c9-7066f2f7171b

      4. Ariyan Nil Kundu

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/b5a390e2-72ca-4421-b26a-63dfb35a5c2a

      5. Sam Bose

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/96856040-693c-45ad-bfc8-0ae6ee609c6d?u=0x95b175f76b71ec2d

      The celebrity meet-up was hosted at SVF office on June 23. The selected creators interacted with the star cast of Feludar Goyendagiri- Tota Roy Choudhury, Anirban Chakraborti and Kalpan Mitra and even clicked pictures with them.

      Do you folks want to enjoy such amazing surprises? Then, what are you waiting for? Join Josh app right away.

