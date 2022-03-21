Torbaaz Director Girish Malik's Son Dies By Suicide After Filmmaker Asks Him To Stop Drinking: Police

Last week, it was reported that film director Girish Malik's son Mannan passed away after he fell off from the fifth floor of his apartment Oberoi Springs in Andheri, Mumbai. Now if the latest reports are to be believed, the 18-year-old is suspected to have allegedly killed himself after his filmmaker-father asked him to stop drinking and behave well with his mother.

A report in ETimes quoted senior police inspector Bandopant Bansode of Amboli Police Station as saying, "Mannan had come home consuming a few drinks after playing Holi. However, he kept drinking at home too. His father had a word or two with him asking him to not drink but he did not listen. He got aggressively excited, broke the window and leaped out."

The police officer added, "Prior to that, Mannan had become aggressive with his mother too. Whenever he drank, he often could not keep control over himself. Apparently, Mannan jumped off when his father had gone to his own room and the mother was not nearby, probably in the kitchen."

Mannan was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, the Amboli police have registered an accidental death case. Reports state that the deceased's last rites will be performed in Delhi.

Girish Malik had last directed Sanjay Dutt-Nargis Fakhri starrer Torbaaz.

