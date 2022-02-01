Tripti Malhotra Conducts A Make-Up Master Class At Kalyan Jewellers
The beauty and makeup industry is beaming with some outstanding talents who have marked their presence well owing to their exceptional work which has been recognised locally as well as internationally. These professionals have exuded immense talent, which has brought the industry to the forefront. The kind of work they have showcased has helped them emerge at the top and write their own success stories, which are phenomenal. The makeup industry has churned out some of the most exceptionally talented experts who have done wonders with their Midas touch, taking the space to the next level. Be it events or special occasions like weddings, they have displayed their craft to such an extent that their recognition has spread across continents, making them the most sought after industry professionals we have ever seen. Tripti Malhotra is one such name who has a wide body of work behind her, having attended to numerous clients, including celebrities who have been transformed following the strokes of her makeup brush.
She
is
amongst
the
best
make-up
artists
in
Chandigarh,
Punjab
who
is
well
known
across
wide
circles
spanning
international
shores
like
Mauritius,
Dubai
and
Maldives,
where
she
is
constantly
seen
attending
displaying
her
skills
at
destination
weddings.
Makeup
was
not
something
she
started
her
career
with,
as
she
was
a
lecturer
earlier.
However,
her
creative
instincts
didn't
let
her
stay
away
from
this
field
for
a
long
time,
and
eventually,
she
quit
her
job
to
pursue
a
career
in
the
makeup
industry.
Having trained under renowned artists like Goar Avetisyan from Dubai in makeup and Zuhra Sullieva from Russia in hairstyles, she finally forayed into this space and has never looked back since. Today, she has a vast number of clients, which include celebrities from the Punjabi as well as Hindi film and television industry. Having bagged the prestigious International Excellence Awards (IEA) at the hands of Kareena Kapoor in Malaysia in 2019, she has also won a series of awards and accolades for her work, including the Best Makeup Artist award from Wedding Sutra.
She has been conducting numerous workshops to spread her knowledge about the craft, the most recent ones held at Kalyan Jewellers titled Bridal Shower Mohali which received an overwhelming response. Tripti has most certainly emerged as one of the best makeup artists we have ever known and that's evident by the kind of recognition she has acquired to date, which speaks a lot about her work.
To know more about Tripti, visit her Instagram profile@triptimalhotraofficial.