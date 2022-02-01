Tripti Malhotra Conducts A Make-Up Master Class At Kalyan Jewellers

The beauty and makeup industry is beaming with some outstanding talents who have marked their presence well owing to their exceptional work which has been recognised locally as well as internationally. These professionals have exuded immense talent, which has brought the industry to the forefront. The kind of work they have showcased has helped them emerge at the top and write their own success stories, which are phenomenal. The makeup industry has churned out some of the most exceptionally talented experts who have done wonders with their Midas touch, taking the space to the next level. Be it events or special occasions like weddings, they have displayed their craft to such an extent that their recognition has spread across continents, making them the most sought after industry professionals we have ever seen. Tripti Malhotra is one such name who has a wide body of work behind her, having attended to numerous clients, including celebrities who have been transformed following the strokes of her makeup brush.

She is amongst the best make-up artists in Chandigarh, Punjab who is well known across wide circles spanning international shores like Mauritius, Dubai and Maldives, where she is constantly seen attending displaying her skills at destination weddings. Makeup was not something she started her career with, as she was a lecturer earlier. However, her creative instincts didn't let her stay away from this field for a long time, and eventually, she quit her job to pursue a career in the makeup industry.



Having trained under renowned artists like Goar Avetisyan from Dubai in makeup and Zuhra Sullieva from Russia in hairstyles, she finally forayed into this space and has never looked back since. Today, she has a vast number of clients, which include celebrities from the Punjabi as well as Hindi film and television industry. Having bagged the prestigious International Excellence Awards (IEA) at the hands of Kareena Kapoor in Malaysia in 2019, she has also won a series of awards and accolades for her work, including the Best Makeup Artist award from Wedding Sutra.

She has been conducting numerous workshops to spread her knowledge about the craft, the most recent ones held at Kalyan Jewellers titled Bridal Shower Mohali which received an overwhelming response. Tripti has most certainly emerged as one of the best makeup artists we have ever known and that's evident by the kind of recognition she has acquired to date, which speaks a lot about her work.

To know more about Tripti, visit her Instagram profile@triptimalhotraofficial.