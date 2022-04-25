    For Quick Alerts
      Tushar Hiranandani And Rajkummar Rao Bless Srikanth Bolla On His Wedding, Here's What They Had To Say!

      Actor Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen playing the lead in the biopic of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The much-awaited-film's director Tushar Hiranandani graced the occasion of Srikanth Bolla's wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on April 23.

      Tushar Hiranandani & Rajkumar Rao blessed the newly-wed couple on the auspicious occassion. Director took to instagram posting the newly Wed's photo and says: "Congratulations Srikanth and Swati for starting new innings...Srikanth Garu ab toh teri story bolni padegi"

      Rajkummar also took to Instagram congratulating him and wishing the couple a happy married life.

      Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, tentatively titled Srikanth Bolla, directed by Tushar Hiranandani is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, written by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, the film will go on floors from July 2022.

      Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 23:48 [IST]
      X