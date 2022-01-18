Tusshar Kapoor On His Father Jeetendra's Reaction When He Announced His Wish To Become A Dad: He Was Very Cool

Tusshar Kapoor is one of those celebs in the industry who is a single parent to his son Laksshya. The actor who welcomed his son on June 1, 2016, through surrogacy is a doting father and had also penned a book recently on his journey towards embracing fatherhood. In his recent interview, he revealed his father and veteran actor Jeetendra's reaction when he had first announced his wish to embrace parenthood.

In his interaction with ETimes, Tusshar Kapoor said, "I wondered if he would wonder that I was doing something wrong or on how it will all happen. But he was very cool about it." The Golmaal Returns actor also spoke about his mother Shobha Kapoor's reaction on the same.

He said, "She was a bit surprised. She was a bit shocked. She said that they are with me in the decision if I am ready to take the responsibility. She said- as grandparents Dad and she will help me but it's me who has to be clear about my journey ahead. So thankfully, there was no objection."

Like Tusshar Kapoor, his sister and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor also welcomed her son Ravie Kapoor on January 27, 2019. The Dirty Picture actor revealed that his sister had called his decision to become a single parent, extremely gutsy. On this, Tusshar said, "She didn't say it in the sense that I have done something shocking. After Laksshya was born and I was about to announce, she said that my decision would show a way to others. That's the context in which she said that I have guts. Many people want to become single parents but they are scared. But no, I didn't do it with any intention of breaking any path or becoming a trail-blazer."

On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor turned author with his book 'Bachelor Dad.' While sharing the same with the world, the Golmaal actor had stated, "I WROTE A BOOK! Becoming a father has been one of the most cherished moments of my life and my first book, Bachelor Dad, talks about how I took a slightly unconventional road to fatherhood. I've been lucky in that I've had the support of some amazing people on this journey but my decision to become a single father also raised several questions which I have tried to address on various media platforms, though the message has often been lost in translation. Perhaps that's why I'm feeling joyous now, because part of my objective to write this book was to share an honest picture about my life, and that will finally be fulfilled."