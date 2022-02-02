Twinkle Khanna On Being An Actress: I Just Could Not Do It; I Don't Think It Is Easy At All

During her recent chat with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for her Tweak India platform, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna spoke about acting profession and asserted that unlike what people say about it, it is not an easy profession. Recalling her own attempt at being an actress, she said that she just could not do it.

When Kareena said, "I think being an actress is also, I mean you have been an artist, you know that, and I think people say 'Okay, it's the easy way out'. I think it's extremely tough." On this, Twinkle responded, "I don't think it is easy at all, I just could not do it."

During the same conversation, when Twinkle asked Kareena how she convinced her family about working in movies, she revealed that her mom Babita Kapoor was very supportive of her decision.

She further revealed, "When my father got to know that Lolo wanted to be an actress, he was a little upset first but also a lot of people who know my father know that he is extremely, I think he is very very open-minded. So we are very lucky in that way that kind of, you know, happens and Lolo kind of paved the road and I just followed."

Speaking about her own choices, Twinkle said that she never wanted to be an actress, but jumped into the profession out of the necessity.

Twinkle said, "I know for you it was a choice, but for me, I really didn't want to become an actress. It was out of necessity, I had a single mom and she was providing for everyone. I think even for Lolo, it was pretty much that, she had to drop out of college and get into that."