OOPS! Twinkle Khanna Takes A Sly Jibe At Karan Johar; Says She Cannot Do Koffee With Karan Again

It's known to all that Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna are best pals. They have grown up together hence, they have always been there for each other in their ups and downs. In one of the seasons of Koffee With Karan, when Twinkle Khanna graced the couch along with her husband Akshay Kumar, netizens went gaga over her humour and sarcastic replies. Those who are expecting to see her again, might feel a little disappointed to know that Twinkle is in no mood to return to the show.

Twinkle shared, "Just rolling with it. On a set I am prone to mumbling, 'Shoot me now,' though I secretly mean with a Nerf gun and not a camera, but then there are days like these when it's all fun and games. Hmm.. Can't do Koffee with Karan again but Tea with Twinkle may not be a bad idea after all. #behindthescenes #shootmenow."

In the picture, Mrs Funnybones is seen sipping a cup of coffee, with rollers on her hair.

Reacting to her picture, a netizen wrote, "Yes yes pls, unlike coffee with Karan, tea with twinkle will definitely have mugs full of sarcasm, knowledge, humour and less less way more less gossip."

One more netizen wrote, "काफी with Karan 🙏🏻 Onwards...😁 Or maybe Twinkle with Twinkle haha 🙌 You have a pretty vivacious imagination but are you good with the grapevine 😁 It definitely needs to be a masala chai lol."

"Aww you're a breath of fresh air so nice to read your stories," commented another user on her picture.

It is to be seen if Twinkle's latest Instagram is indeed a hint of something new or it is just her witty side.