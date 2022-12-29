"Sponsored Terrorism Across The Nation?": Twitter Erupts In Anger Over Release Of Fawad Khan's Pakistani Film

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt, which has been eyeing a release in India for a long time now, seems to have to wait a little longer. The first ever highest-grossing Pakistani film had previously been approved for release in Indian theatres in Punjab and Delhi-NCR. As per an INOX official, The Legend Of Maula Jatt might likely be released on the big screen in India this Friday. However, the film will be perhaps the first from Pakistan to get a theatrical release in India in over a decade.

For obvious reasons, the film will not be marketed on a larger scale and will only release in selected theaters. Amid this new development, social media users have taken to Twitter to express their anger over the release of a Pakistani movie in India.

And now, with the news of the release of a Pakistani film in India, Twitter has erupted in a barrage of negative comments, with users wondering how a Pak film is being allowed to release in India and some calling for a ban on it.

Surprising! Fawad Khan's Pakistani Film To Release In India. Here's What Ranbir Kapoor & Others Said About It

Check out some reactions here:-

One user wrote, "Will porkis allow a Indian movie? Say Babhubali? Or Kantara?," while another said, "Still No Action Taken Mr @ianuragthakur ji Ban This Movie Asap. Ye release nahi honi chahiye. @Anurag_Office." Another user's comment read, "Bad news ...kya kar rehi ho modiji." "Why? Wasn't this stopped from release @ianuragthakur ?? one user asked. "Wait, Indian movies are banned in Pakistan then why are we allowing this movie to be released in India ....."

One comment read, while another Twitter user wrote, "Which company is releasing ? They should be boycotted out of business!" One user tweeted, "@INOXMovies Do you have some respect for india which becomes Victim of Pak. Sponsored Terrorism Across the Nation? I used to Watch Movie in Your Theatre by paying 200/- on popcorns, but now on i have to mind my ways & opt for your rivals." "Yes and once they will earn money they will use it against us. Kill our sons and daughters and spread terrorism.", said another.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is one of Pakistan's first and highest-budget movies in its film history and has grossed more than 10 million worldwide. It is a remake of the Pakistani classic 1979 film Maula Jatt. Helmed by Bilal Lashari, the film stars Mahira Khan, Hamza Abbasi, and Humaima Malik in key roles.

Fawad Khan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Topples RRR Record In UK; Indians Remind Them Of Its Global Collection