Unseen Video: Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi Bring The House Down On The Sets Of Gehraiyaan

Since the launch of the trailer, Gehraiyaan continues to be a rage for its nuanced story and foot-tapping music and has got the audience excited for its release! Releasing on February 11 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Gehraiyaan, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa and revolves around modern day relationships and filmmaker Shakun Batra's complex take on it.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video shared by IMDb, one can catch glimpses of the cast and crew having a ball between shots on the sets while talking about the deeper connections and bonds formed with each other over time.

Deepika Padukone said, "It was a kind of film where relationships already needed to be formed and not be discovered on set...This is something that I just put in Shakun's ear, while we were in lockdown, and I said whenever we start filming, we should go earlier and spend sometime together. So, I think all of that really added to you know, to all of our relationships in the movie."

Ananya Pandey added, "That kind of like helped us bond because we never chilled before this film, all of us together." She also fondly mentioned, "I had a lot of fun working with Sid. We get along really well, we have a very chilled out vibe, we're friends in real life so that helped."

