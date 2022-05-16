Urfi Javed Makes More Money Than Any Bollywood Actor Right Now, Reveals Viral Bhayani

Well-known for her quirky fashion sense, Urfi Javed is all over social media. Every time she steps out her own styled outfit, she either gets trolled for it or gets lauded for her confidence to pull off any kind of quirky look without any hesitation.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, famous celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani revealed that people often ask him why he covers Urfi so much.

"Urfi Javed makes more money than any Bollywood actor right now. Even my sister questions us why we cover her so much. But she is working," said Bhayani while speaking to Hindustan Times.

In the same interview, when Viral was asked who is the coolest celebrity of B-town who never throws tantrums in front of paparazzi, he named Shilpa Shetty Kundra and said, "If there's someone finicky we don't focus on them."

He also revealed the cons of his profession and shared an instance where he was threatened with a legal notice.

"If I leak someone's look from on-location (film set) they (the producers) can file a defamation case. Recently I did a story on Sonam (Kapoor), when it was reported that her house help was arrested for theft. Her legal team sent me a legal notice saying the report is fake. I was amazed, they asked me to remove it otherwise I'd be slapped with a notice," revealed Bhayani.

He also said that actors often ask him to remove certain things, but he argues with them. He further said that he would accept his mistake but if he feels he did not commit any mistake, he fights back.

"We often catch several married actors cheating on their partners with someone else. But we don't indulge in it. Now even we understand," concluded Bhayani.